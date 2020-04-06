No change to COVID-19 cases in regional Victoria as infection rate slows

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Greater Shepparton on Monday, as the number of positive cases similarly remained steady across regional Victoria.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Greater Shepparton had eight positive diagnoses.

Moira Shire had the most positive cases, with 10.

Strathbogie Shire was steady on two, Campaspe similarly has two, and Mitchell Shire recorded nine.

There were 23 new cases in Victoria, taking the statewide number of confirmed cases to 1158.

However, there remained 212 regional cases in Victoria on Monday - no increase from Sunday.

Two more people had died from the virus in Victoria, taking the statewide death toll to 10.

One was a man in his 50s, who died in hospital, and a woman in her 80s passed away at home.

There were 45 people in hospital, with 11 in intensive care, and 620 people have recovered.

Eighty-eight cases may have been contracted due to community transmission.

A number of cases remain under investigation.

More than 57 000 tests for the virus have been conducted.