Strong downpour hits Greater Shepparton over the weekend

Many storm water drains around Greater Shepparton were under pressure this weekend following a strong downpour on Saturday morning.

A cold front also moved through overnight on Friday which brought with it strong showers and isolated storms, with Greater Shepparton recording 26 mm of rain from Friday to Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Miriam Bradbury said while Shepparton experienced a "very cold and unstable air mass" moving in behind the showers over the weekend, the town received much less rain than other parts of the state.

“The totals of greatest interest were in the central and north-eastern ranges who over the three-day period reached between 70 mm to 100 mm, which are pretty reasonable totals there,” she said.

“Mount Buller had the highest total across the weekend with 128.4 mm, while Mount Buffalo had 112 mm and 108 mm at Falls Creek - all those north-eastern locations got quite a bit.”

Ms Bradbury said a flood warning was also in place for the Goulburn River across the weekend which she confirmed had since been finalised for the region.

Over the coming days Ms Bradbury said Greater Shepparton residents could expect fairly cool conditions, with temperatures predicted to drop to between 5 and 8 degrees C over the next few mornings.

“You can expect maximum temperatures in the high teens for Tuesday, Wednesday should see temperatures creep into the low 20s and it will get to the mid 20s by Thursday,” she said.

“It will gradually warm up a little bit - although you will have a couple of days with cool to mild weather and cloudy conditions.”