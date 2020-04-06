News

Shepparton Foodshare and SPC continue partnership despite COVID-19 challenges

By Madi Chwasta

Happy for SPC: Shepparton Foodshare chair Rod Schubert and City of Greater Shepparton councillor Kim O'Keeffe are thrilled the company will continue to support the charity.

SPC will continue donating food to Shepparton Foodshare, despite reports earlier this week of some stock running out due to coronavirus panic-buying.

SPC chief executive officer Robert Giles said while the company had to balance what was for sale and what could be donated, they were committed to supporting people in the region.

“We've only got a certain amount of product, so we're just trying to make sure that we balance the charitable need, as well as supermarkets,” he said.

“We try to understand the needs of the community, and supply what products we have available.

“We absolutely stand to be ready to continue to help the community where we can.”

Shepparton Foodshare chair Rod Schubert said he was extremely grateful for the support from the canned food giant.

“SPC is by far our biggest donator,” he said.

“It's the worst time of need ever, and the product they could be selling they're still giving us.”

It's a continuation of an eight-year partnership between the organisations, which has seen tremendous benefits for those in need across the Goulburn Valley.

In the last financial year, the company donated more than 55 000 kg of canned goods to Shepparton Foodshare, or around 30 per cent of total incoming food.

Shepparton Foodshare is asking for donations of rice, coffee, tea, sugar, long life milk, pasta sauce, flour, cereal, snacks and juices.

Donations can be dropped off at Shepparton Foodshare, 30 Young St, Mooroopna from Monday to Thursday, 8 am-2 pm.

