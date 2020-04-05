Shepparton man starts international hospitality support group

Shepparton's Jack Hawkins has started a Facebook support group to help the nation's struggling hospitality industry through COVID-19, a group now helping people worldwide.

Mr Hawkins, 27, said in less than a week since he created "Hospitality Industry COVID-19 Support", the page had just shy of 12 000 members, gaining 1200 members a day.

“The group is a place where hospitality and food industry people can post real problems they’re having,” Mr Hawkins said.

“It's a place where people come together to support each other, giving them a place to reach out and help.”

Mr Hawkins said every time the government announced a new measure affecting the hospitality industry, it generated a lot of questions and anxiety.

“We’re translating government communications in to applicable information for our industry through the page,” he said.

“We’ve connected a bunch of professional people; accountants, lawyers and consultants who are helping to make sure their businesses don’t go under.”

Mr Hawkins is the creative director for a start-up in Melbourne called Worksmith, which helps new food and beverage companies.

Born and raised in Shepparton, Mr Hawkins left when he was 20 to study photography in Melbourne, quickly progressing into commercial advertising and brand building.

His brother James Thomson is the co-founder of Wild Life Brewing Company in Shepparton, something Mr Hawkins also helps with.

When COVID-19 hit, Mr Hawkins said he quickly realised the food and beverage industry would be one of the first affected, so he distributed information telling companies what they should know and do in the coming weeks.

“I thought it would be useful to make a Facebook group with this stuff,” he said.

“It clearly hit a nerve because it took off quickly.”

Mr Hawkins said one of the highlights from the group so far was when the owner of The Elysian Whisky Bar in Melbourne posted about how he made 200 pre-packaged meals.

“The owner, Yao Wong, put them into bags and said ‘if you've lost work in a bar, we'll give you food’," he said.

“This spurred on other people in the group to take unpaid days off work just to deliver food to fellow friends in the hospitality industry.”

Mr Hawkins said the group provided a range of options for help, from people offering free food, to advice on how to have a conversation about making staff redundant.

“We've now turned the Facebook group into a website with a contact card section where dedicated professionals are available to help.”

Mr Hawkins said 60 per cent of users on the Facebook group were Victorians, the rest made up of other people across the nation and a small but growing number from Britain.

For the Shepparton hospitality community in particular, Mr Hawkins urged people to understand the gravity of the situation.

“You have to take what’s going on very seriously, and you have to realise that we’re probably only 20 per cent in to the troubling times we’re experiencing,” he said.

“No-one should get cocky thinking we’ll know what this will turn into.

“Try to show empathy towards everyone around you.”

● People can join "Hospitality Industry COVID-19 Support" on Facebook, or visit the Worksmith website at worksmith.io