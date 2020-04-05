Witnesses sought after car flees scene following Shepparton collision

Shepparton police are calling for witnesses to a vehicle collision in town last week.

Police confirmed on Thursday, April 2, about 7 am an unknown vehicle hit a fence in Acacia St, Shepparton.

The vehicle caused significant damage to the fence, before the driver sped off from the scene at a fast rate of speed.

● Anyone with information regarding the incident or who witnessed the behaviour of the driver is urged to phone Senior Constable Kitching at the Shepparton police Station on 5820 5777. Alternatively you can email through information to [email protected]

eBike stolen

A Rilu dart e-Bike was stolen from an address in Stewart St, Shepparton, on Sunday, March 8.

The bike is distinctive, with black features and red and white writing down its body.

Police confirmed this was the second e-bike stolen recently by offenders cutting the chains using bolt-cutters.

Because of this police are urging owners to replace chains with a bolt-cutter-proof ‘D’ bar lock.

● Anyone who has seen the bike or knows any information about the theft is encouraged to phone the Shepparton police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay home

Victoria police are urging people to stay home and follow the restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

A total of 142 fines were issued to people across the state on Saturday bringing the total number of fines issued by police to 199.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said it was disappointing to see people continuing to breach the directions given by the Chief Health Officer in relation to staying at home, restricted activity and isolation directions.

“Our message is this - people should not be leaving their own home for any reason other than the four we have described, if they do there is every chance they will receive a significant fine,” Mr Patton said.