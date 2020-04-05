Shepparton wedding industry supports brides despite taking financial hit

5370537724001

The wedding industry may be hurting, but local businesses are bending over backwards to support devastated brides amid the coronavirus crisis.

Greater Shepparton photographers, formal shops, venues, cake makers and celebrants have all taken a hit after weddings were restricted to just the couple, a celebrant and two witnesses in efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

However, despite potentially facing months of financial drought, local businesses are continuing to put brides first.

"First and foremost, I reassure them we will do whatever we can to get them through and find them a new date,” Angela Mangiameli, owner of local venue The Woolshed @ Emerald Bank, said.

"And their biggest worry is money — so I just tell them, if you need it back, we'll give it back."

The Woolshed has had almost 10 weddings be postponed to date, not to mention a flood of cancellations of corporate events, conferences and meetings.

Most weddings have been postponed to later this year or next year.

The local venue is offering full refunds for bookings or allowing couples to postpone payments without any additional costs.

"We want to cause as little stress for brides as possible — this is already a stressful enough time as it is,” Ms Mangiameli said.

"I've had so many brides call me in tears. Not only is there the stress of money, there's the stress of having to align all your wedding services to a new date.

"These poor brides have organised an entire wedding and now have to do it all over again."

In the meantime, The Woolshed is making and delivering home-style meals to families across Shepparton, with a full menu available on its website.

It's a similar story for local celebrant Tammy Goyne of Celebrancy by Tammy, who has had six weddings cancel to date.

"As soon as the restrictions came in, the writing was on the wall,” she said.

"Many brides have asked me, ‘How's this going to effect you?'. I just say don't worry about me. I'm happy to move mountains to help them have their wedding when they want it."

Many local businesses are adapting to the times, including Michelle Anstice from Michele’s Bridal who has invited brides to store wedding dresses in her shop for insurance purposes. "Unless you've added your dress to home and contents insurance and have all the receipts, it can be very difficult to get your money back if anything happens,” she said. "Whereas all dresses stored in our shop are covered under insurance. We've already had 10 brides bring their dresses in, with many more set to come next week."

But most businesses are watching helplessly as thousands of dollars in revenue flow down the drain, including Shepparton photographer Mickala Thomas of Pure Mac Photography.

"I've been stressed, I've cried,” she said.

"Ten weddings have postponed to date — I've even had two November clients move to next year because they don't want to risk it, which I totally understand.

"But by postponing to next year, that's hurting our income as those dates could have been filled by new clients.

"I have 20 weddings booked in for the end of the year. If these restrictions continue to next year, I'm pretty much screwed."

While Ms Thomas is also unable to photograph families and newborns at this time, she is offering photo sessions for six-month-olds at a discounted price.

"Hopefully by September, I'll be able to complete these shoots for families who didn't get those precious newborn photos."

Jenaya Bell from One Sweet Baker is also innovating in these tough times, delivering small cakes, dessert boxes and kids’ DIY cookie and cupcake packs.

"Business has been very slow, but we're still ticking along,” she said.

"For the next four to five months, my diary has been completely wiped. It's such a shame, because this was looking like a big year of weddings for my business.

"Ten per cent of bookings have given me new dates but the rest are unsure.

"In terms of deposits, anything paid can be transferred to a new date.

``What else can I do?"