News

Shepparton wedding industry supports brides despite taking financial hit

By Charmayne Allison

The Woolshed @ Emerald Bank's owner Angela Mangiameli is supporting brides who need to postpone weddings due to coronavirus restrictions.

1 of 4

The Woolshed @ Emerald Bank's owner Angela Mangiameli.

2 of 4

Michelle Anstice from Michele's Bridal has invited brides to store wedding dresses in her shop for insurance purposes.

3 of 4

The Woolshed @ Emerald Bank owner Angela Mangiameli.

4 of 4

The wedding industry may be hurting, but local businesses are bending over backwards to support devastated brides amid the coronavirus crisis.
Greater Shepparton photographers, formal shops, venues, cake makers and celebrants have all taken a hit after weddings were restricted to just the couple, a celebrant and two witnesses in efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
However, despite potentially facing months of financial drought, local businesses are continuing to put brides first.
"First and foremost, I reassure them we will do whatever we can to get them through and find them a new date,” Angela Mangiameli, owner of local venue The Woolshed @ Emerald Bank, said.
"And their biggest worry is money — so I just tell them, if you need it back, we'll give it back."
The Woolshed has had almost 10 weddings be postponed to date, not to mention a flood of cancellations of corporate events, conferences and meetings.
Most weddings have been postponed to later this year or next year.
The local venue is offering full refunds for bookings or allowing couples to postpone payments without any additional costs.
"We want to cause as little stress for brides as possible — this is already a stressful enough time as it is,” Ms Mangiameli said.
"I've had so many brides call me in tears. Not only is there the stress of money, there's the stress of having to align all your wedding services to a new date.
"These poor brides have organised an entire wedding and now have to do it all over again."
In the meantime, The Woolshed is making and delivering home-style meals to families across Shepparton, with a full menu available on its website.
It's a similar story for local celebrant Tammy Goyne of Celebrancy by Tammy, who has had six weddings cancel to date.
"As soon as the restrictions came in, the writing was on the wall,” she said.
"Many brides have asked me, ‘How's this going to effect you?'. I just say don't worry about me. I'm happy to move mountains to help them have their wedding when they want it."
Many local businesses are adapting to the times, including Michelle Anstice from Michele’s Bridal who has invited brides to store wedding dresses in her shop for insurance purposes.
"Unless you've added your dress to home and contents insurance and have all the receipts, it can be very difficult to get your money back if anything happens,” she said.
"Whereas all dresses stored in our shop are covered under insurance. We've already had 10 brides bring their dresses in, with many more set to come next week."
But most businesses are watching helplessly as thousands of dollars in revenue flow down the drain, including Shepparton photographer Mickala Thomas of Pure Mac Photography.
"I've been stressed, I've cried,” she said.
"Ten weddings have postponed to date — I've even had two November clients move to next year because they don't want to risk it, which I totally understand.
"But by postponing to next year, that's hurting our income as those dates could have been filled by new clients.
"I have 20 weddings booked in for the end of the year. If these restrictions continue to next year, I'm pretty much screwed."
While Ms Thomas is also unable to photograph families and newborns at this time, she is offering photo sessions for six-month-olds at a discounted price.
"Hopefully by September, I'll be able to complete these shoots for families who didn't get those precious newborn photos."
Jenaya Bell from One Sweet Baker is also innovating in these tough times, delivering small cakes, dessert boxes and kids’ DIY cookie and cupcake packs.
"Business has been very slow, but we're still ticking along,” she said.
"For the next four to five months, my diary has been completely wiped. It's such a shame, because this was looking like a big year of weddings for my business.
"Ten per cent of bookings have given me new dates but the rest are unsure.
"In terms of deposits, anything paid can be transferred to a new date.
``What else can I do?"

Latest articles

National

A third of parliament to meet on Wednesday

Around a third of Australia’s federal politicians in the House of Representatives will gather in parliament on Wednesday for a special sitting.

AAP Newswire
National

Easter trips to be stopped in Tasmania

Easter holidays and fishing trips are off the agenda in Tasmania as the premier flags tough new measures to stop people heading to coastal holiday homes.

AAP Newswire
National

COVID-19 electronic tracking plan for SA

The SA opposition wants to give police powers to issue electronic tracking devices for people who fail to self-isolate or quarantine during COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton police issue 10 fines overnight to people not following gathering restrictions

Shepparton police issued 10 infringement notices overnight on Wednesday to people not complying with social distancing restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. These people, aged between 17 and 32, are alleged to have failed to comply with the...

Liz Mellino