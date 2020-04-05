Greater Shepparton Foundation gives $100 000 to students in region

The Greater Shepparton Foundation has awarded $100 000 in education and medical scholarships to students in the region so they can achieve their university dreams.

More than $40 000 has been given to medical students as part of the Lift Off Goulburn Valley Medical Workforce Fund Scholarship, which aims to increase their qualifications and skills.

Shepparton's Olga Novak, a successful recipient of the scholarship, has been awarded $10 000 over two years to study a Bachelor of Nursing at La Trobe University in Shepparton.

“It will make a big difference to me being able to continue my studies and I thank all involved for such a scholarship,” she said.

The other four recipients are Jessica Bell, Thomas Phillips, Erin Scott and Hamish Steer.

Lift Off Education Scholarships — totalling $60 000 — have been awarded to 11 graduating secondary school students from Shepparton, Cobram, Nathalia and Kyabram.

Shepparton's Jerrin Thyparambil has received $10 000 to study a Bachelor of Information Technology (Professional Practice) at Ballarat’s Federation University.

“My first choice was to study at Federation Uni in Ballarat so these funds have made it possible for me and my family to afford the costs that go with living away from home to study,” he said.

The other 2020 recipients are Brendan McGill, Ellie Jones, Zahra Naveed, Ebbony Davis, Celina Johansson, Ali Boyd, Euan Suarez, Gabby Sargant, Abbey Brennan and Kelsey Moylan.

Greater Shepparton Foundation executive officer Cheryl Hammer said the scholarships gave young people the opportunity to study at university, when they otherwise would not have the chance.

“We are thrilled that, with the support of our scholarship partners, we are able help local young people to reach their education goals and ultimately achieve their dreams,” she said.

The Lift Off scholarships were first awarded in March 2015, and have since provided 78 students in the Goulburn Valley with more than $300 000.

The education scholarship program is a collaboration between Greater Shepparton Foundation and the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project.

The Goulburn Valley Medical Workforce Fund was established in 2016 and is a sub-fund of the Australian Communities Foundation.