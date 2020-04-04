Number of COVID-19 cases in Goulburn Murray steadies

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton has steadied, remaining at eight since Wednesday, despite GV Health yesterday confirming a woman being treated for the virus has died.

However, several nearby local councils and shires have experienced a rise in recent days.

Moira Shire and its NSW neighbour, Berrigan Shire have both recorded additional cases in the last 24 hours, as well as Campaspe Shire.

Moira rose from eight confirmed cases to 10, while the Berrigan Shire jumped from three to five cases, and Campaspe Shire rose one case to two.

No details have been released about where in the region the people reside, or their movements.

Strathbogie Shire remains at two cases, with Benalla Rural Council sitting at three cases and Mitchell Shire at nine.

Across the border Murray River Council and Edward River Council are still yet to report a confirmed case but Federation Council is at seven.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria is 1115, an increase of 30 from Friday.

Last night a woman in her seventies died in hospital, taking the number of people who have died in Victoria from coronavirus to eight.

There are 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. More than 54,000 tests have been conducted to date.

Currently 42 people are in hospital – including 10 patients in intensive care – and 527 people have recovered.

There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

All travelers returning from overseas to Victoria will be placed in enforced quarantine for the self-isolation period of 14 days.

Police have strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1,652 for individuals and up to $9,913 for businesses.