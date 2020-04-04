News

1500 trees to be planted each year

By James Bennett

About 4500 trees will be planted across Greater Shepparton over the next three years.

1 of 1

About 4500 trees will be planted throughout the Greater Shepparton municipality for the next three years — and there's an option to plant a further 3000.

Greater Shepparton City Council has agreed to sign a three-year contract with five tenders at $165 000 a year and it can extend the contract to five years, which would cost $825 000.

But councillor Kim O'Keeffe voiced her disappointment that none of the tenders were local.

“It was a little disappointing locally we didn't have perhaps the businesses that could accommodate this tendering process,” Cr O'Keeffe said.

“But it is what it is and we're pleased we could have the trees available to us.”

The five tenders are Established Tree Transplanters, Flemings Nurseries, Green Corp, Local Tree Care and Rochester Native Nursery.

Cr Fern Summer said greening Greater Shepparton was "probably the single best initiative" council was undertaking.

She said trees had many benefits for community members, including improving mental health, sustaining wildlife, moderating weather extremes and increasing property value.

“It's probably going to take many years for us to realise and appreciate the work that is being done now,” Cr Summer.

“It's a long-term initiative for future generations and I fully support it.”

Cr Dennis Patterson said he had noticed a substantial amount of trees being planted across Shepparton, Mooroopna and Tatura during the past 15 years.

“Now they (trees) are reaching maturity and it just gives the place a whole better look,” he said.

“Our main streets are becoming shaded a lot of the time. It costs money but it's well worth it and is a great investment for the future."

Latest articles

News

Righting the Rochester Caravan Park water right wrong

AN ADMINISTRATIVE error will be corrected after Campaspe Shire Council resolved to gift a water right to the Rochester Caravan Park committee of management. If the Crown agrees, council will return the water rights to the committee of management of...

Lachlan Durling
News

Supermarkets offering delivery to locals in Rochester and Lockington

WITH social distancing and isolation rules in place and potentially more to come, supermarkets are turning to delivery and pick-up services....

Anna McGuinness
News

Global bear hunt arrives in Lockington

WE’RE going on a bear hunt. Teddy bears have been popping up in windows in various cities, and now Lockington, as a part of a socially distanced bear hunt.

Anna McGuinness

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton police issue 10 fines overnight to people not following gathering restrictions

Shepparton police issued 10 infringement notices overnight on Wednesday to people not complying with social distancing restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. These people, aged between 17 and 32, are alleged to have failed to comply with the...

Liz Mellino