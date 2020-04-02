Drive-through immunisations available in Murchison

Murchison Medical Clinic started a drive-through immunisation service on Monday to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Practice manager Rachel Smith said flu shots, swab testing and other injections would now be delivered by doctors and nurses to patients in cars.

“People must ring up and make an appointment,” she said.

“Two days before the day, patients get a pre-screen test for COVID-19.

“If they're positive, they are told not to come in.

“If they are clear, people will be advised to drive through the ambulance entrance on Murchison-Bendigo Rd.

“A nurse will do prep, then the doctor will deliver the shot through the car window.”

Ms Smith said the Greater Shepparton City Council was originally considering Murchison Medical Clinic for a large immunisation program, but due to size constraints that meant people would not be 1.5m apart, that was not possible.

Ms Smith said usually a flu shot took 10 minutes, but the drive-through version would take a bit longer.

She said appointments could also be made online.

On Monday, council announced vaccinations would only be available by booking at one of four council-owned clinics: Shepparton Senior Citizens Centre, Mooroopna Hub, Riverside Plaza or Tatura Senior Citizens Centre.

Council said there were other private clinics such as Murchison Medical Clinic and Shepparton Medical Centre running their own immunisation services.