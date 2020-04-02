News

Drive-through immunisations available in Murchison

By Spencer Fowler Steen

A drive through immunisation clinic will open up in Murchison on Monday. Picture: AAP

1 of 8

Precautionary rules are in place at Murchison Medical Clinic to minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

2 of 8

Murchison Medical Clinic has started a drive-through immunisation service available by appointment only.

3 of 8

Drive-through vaccinations: Nurse Keira Rachele giving Colin Beavis his flu shot.

4 of 8

Ready to go: Murchison Medical Clinic has started a drive-through immunisation service available by appointment only.

5 of 8

Ready to go: Murchison Medical Clinic has started a drive-through immunisation service available by appointment only.

6 of 8

Murchison Medical Clinic has started a drive-through immunisation service available by appointment only.

7 of 8

Murchison Medical Clinic has started a drive-through immunisation service available by appointment only.

8 of 8

Murchison Medical Clinic started a drive-through immunisation service on Monday to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Practice manager Rachel Smith said flu shots, swab testing and other injections would now be delivered by doctors and nurses to patients in cars.

“People must ring up and make an appointment,” she said.

“Two days before the day, patients get a pre-screen test for COVID-19.

“If they're positive, they are told not to come in.

“If they are clear, people will be advised to drive through the ambulance entrance on Murchison-Bendigo Rd.

“A nurse will do prep, then the doctor will deliver the shot through the car window.”

Ms Smith said the Greater Shepparton City Council was originally considering Murchison Medical Clinic for a large immunisation program, but due to size constraints that meant people would not be 1.5m apart, that was not possible.

Ms Smith said usually a flu shot took 10 minutes, but the drive-through version would take a bit longer.

She said appointments could also be made online.

On Monday, council announced vaccinations would only be available by booking at one of four council-owned clinics: Shepparton Senior Citizens Centre, Mooroopna Hub, Riverside Plaza or Tatura Senior Citizens Centre.

Council said there were other private clinics such as Murchison Medical Clinic and Shepparton Medical Centre running their own immunisation services.

Latest articles

News

Colbinabbin memories

Colbinabbin is on Cornella Creek, between Rushworth and Elmore in northern Victoria. The railway was constructed in 1914 and the station became a major wheat handling terminal. Sawmills produced timber that was delivered to Melbourne by rail, but...

Country News
News

Mediterranean diet linked to healthy ageing

Researchers have found a Mediterranean diet could help older people stave off frailty and keep mentally sharp. A diet rich in fruit and vegetables, olive oil and fish was found to boost bacteria in the gut linked to healthy ageing, and reduce...

Country News
News

Some relief for Victoria’s timber industry

Peak associations representing Victoria’s native timber industries have welcomed the extension of Regional Forest Agreements until 2030, but remain uncertain of their future. The Victorian Association of Forest Industries, the Australian...

Jamieson Salter

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Seventh COVID-19 case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the region’s total to seven.

Madi Chwasta