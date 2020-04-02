Shepparton police appealing for witnesses to suspicious bushfire

Shepparton police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious bushfire in town on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Constable Sarah Trewin said Police and Country Fire Authority personnel were called to the fire along the south side of the Peter Ross-Edwards Causeway at about 12.30 pm.

“A member of the public walking by observed fire in the bushland and called triple zero,” she said.

“The fire was about 800 metres east of the Chinamans Gardens.”

CFA crews worked to quickly extinguish the blaze which burnt a 20 m by 10 m patch of bushland.

Sen Const Trewin confirmed the fire was deemed suspicious as there were “no other factors” which could have contributed to the blaze.

“The arson chemist from Melbourne attended the scene today and deemed the fire suspicious,” she said.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the fire or who saw anyone loitering in the bushland is urged to contact the Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au