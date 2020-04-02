Land purchase to start Kialla Park expansion

Land immediately west of Kialla Park Recreation Reserve has been purchased by Greater Shepparton City Council to build an arterial road and walking paths.

The second arterial road will be built between Raftery Rd and Furphy Ave, as part of the Shepparton South Growth Corridor plan.

Council said the land is "ideally located" to allow further expansion to Kialla Park.

The land — 50 Raftery Rd — was bought for $462 000 (including GST) by council, $38 000 cheaper than the asking price of half-a-million dollars.

At Tuesday night's council meeting, councillor Dennis Patterson said the purchase was reflective of Kialla as a growing area.

“I used to work at the back of a house (near the recreation reserve) and it was cows and green fields,” he said.

“Now it's green fields with bowls, football and tennis. It's amazing how it has expanded . . . it has really gone ahead.

“The whole community out there has grown . . . with new estates popping up everywhere. This is a unique opportunity for us to purchase some more land to extend what we already have.

“It will allow us to connect up some walking trails, access paths, so it's a really good investment for the community for the future.”