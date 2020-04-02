Mary-Ann Linehan is connecting Shepparton’s students with job opportunities

Mary-Ann Linehan could be described as a matchmaker for students at Greater Shepparton Secondary College — but it is strictly business.

“I love making connections for kids and families with businesses and teachers,” she said.

“When I can help students get their first job, get into their university course, or land their ideal apprenticeship, I give myself a little high-five.”

She has been appointed partnerships leader for the college, a new role designed to build relationships between students, employers and universities in the area.

“It’s important for our kids to see what courses and jobs are available locally,” she said.

Mary-Ann is Shepparton “born and bred” and knows a lot about industry in the region — she was a careers practitioner at Shepparton High for a decade before the new college was established.

But way before that, she had a career in retail on and off for 25 years, and then decided to switch it up, learning how to sign AUSLAN.

Mary-Ann's career path took a new trajectory — she worked at the deaf facility at Shepparton High, and then transitioned into the careers department, continually upskilling with higher study along the way.

It was her intimate understanding of students and industry, developed across her professional life, that kick-started her passion for helping kids find their place professionally.

Mary-Ann hopes to show students some reality in the classroom, making connections between the plethora of new subjects available and things happening in the real world.

For example, she has linked law subjects with activities at the courthouse, and construction subjects with the works at the SAM site.

“When I go out to speak to employers, I take the elective book with me and try to match something with the employer — and that’s at Year 9,” she said.

Establishing traineeships and apprenticeships has been another highlight of Mary-Ann's work, as it has ensured employment for students after they graduate.

“Students can work one day a week, and come to school four days a week, starting their apprenticeship and trainee journey, which they can continue on once they finish school,” she said.

Mary-Ann has also enjoyed the close partnerships developed between the high school and local tertiary institutions, including La Trobe University, GOTAFE, and the University of Melbourne at Dookie.

However, she wants her work to benefit the entire professional community, and not just her students.

“I will go out to industry, and I will ask them what they’re needing in their ever-changing workforce,” she said.

“Hopefully I can bring that back to our teaching, and assist teachers to implement that need into the curriculum.

“By the time the kids are finishing school, there'll be a prepared local workforce waiting for our employers.”

Although some parts of the curriculum are now on hold amid COVID-19 restrictions, Mary-Ann has still been working to move some resources online, with assistance from the Lighthouse Project and Goulburn Murray Local Learning and Employment Network.

And while her work with students at the new college is still in its early days, she can’t wait to see how far her kids go.

“I love seeing students out and about in town, in workplaces, and finding out how they’re progressing,” she said.

“That’s the real buzz.”