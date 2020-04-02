News

Chickens sell out as lockdown fears take hold

By Madi Chwasta

New chickens for lockdown: Nikiiah Mostert, 8, and Fiona Mostert, 11, love their new chooks Henny and Jenny. Picture: Rodney Braithwaite

1 of 2

New chickens for lockdown: Nikiiah Mostert, 8, and Fiona Mostert, 11, love their new chooks Henny and Jenny.

2 of 2

Shepparton has gone crazy for chickens, with many people buying the birds to lay eggs at home as pandemic fears spread across the region.

Hope Mostert in Mooroopna had been planning to get chickens for months, but decided to speed up the process in recent weeks.

“I’ve always wanted them for eggs, and now that we have the virus, it has moved to the top of my priority list,” she said.

“There are lots of people looking to create their own resources.”

After desperately searching online for weeks, Ms Mostert managed to find some for sale in Benalla, and brought the teenage white Langshan bantams home to their new coop on Wednesday.

She hoped the chooks would not only help her save money on eggs, but would be a great educational tool for her four kids, including eight-year-old Nikiiah and 11-year-old Fiona, while they remained at home.

“The process of taking care of the chickens will be a great learning curve for them,” Hope said.

Metry's Poultry Auction owner Braham Metry said chickens had virtually sold out across the region, as people had been purchasing them in droves.

“I had 30 calls from the public asking for birds in half a day,” he said.

“My clients don't have many breeds available, and some are close to selling out.

“In 30 years, I’ve never seen it like I have now.”

This is despite his auctions in Euroa shutting down for the duration of the pandemic.

Mr Metry said for those fortunate to find a bird, the prices had skyrocketed — purebred ones were selling 20% dearer than usual, while other chickens had more than doubled in price.

People have also been buying 10-week-old chooks, which he said was unusual as they would not lay eggs for another two to three months.

Mr Metry said he was concerned buyers were not thinking about the effort required to take care of chickens.

“People are buying the birds first and doing the research later,” he said.

“Commercial super-layers require a different diet compared with a normal backyard bird.”

He said any new owners should do thorough research before purchasing chickens, and talk to a professional about proper care.

Latest articles

News

Colbinabbin memories

Colbinabbin is on Cornella Creek, between Rushworth and Elmore in northern Victoria. The railway was constructed in 1914 and the station became a major wheat handling terminal. Sawmills produced timber that was delivered to Melbourne by rail, but...

Country News
News

Mediterranean diet linked to healthy ageing

Researchers have found a Mediterranean diet could help older people stave off frailty and keep mentally sharp. A diet rich in fruit and vegetables, olive oil and fish was found to boost bacteria in the gut linked to healthy ageing, and reduce...

Country News
News

Some relief for Victoria’s timber industry

Peak associations representing Victoria’s native timber industries have welcomed the extension of Regional Forest Agreements until 2030, but remain uncertain of their future. The Victorian Association of Forest Industries, the Australian...

Jamieson Salter

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Seventh COVID-19 case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the region’s total to seven.

Madi Chwasta