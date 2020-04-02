Tatura mum mows lawns for free while teaching son

A local mum from Tatura is teaching her son to mow lawns while providing a free service for the community.

Danielle Hill said she was teaching her six-year-old son Angus how to mow the lawn when she had an idea.

“I though with coronavirus, there needs to be community support, so I thought maybe I could help other families by mowing lawns for free,” she said.

“It also gives Angus a chance to run off all his energy now school’s closed.

“People can give me the address and I’ll get it done without any contact or cost."

Angus said he could teach old folks a thing or two about mowing.

“I’m a big boy and I look like I’m a grown up,” he said.

“Every time when my mum mows the lawn at home, I'm learning.”

Ms Hill said she nicknamed Angus ‘Two Cents’ because in every conversation, he had to have his say.

But now, with 14-month-old baby brother Hamish on the scene, Angus has been upgraded to ‘Five Cents’, while Hamish is called ‘Two Cents'.

To get in contact with Ms Hill, send her a message on Facebook, or talk to Amber Wymer at Tatura Butchers.