News

Tatura mum mows lawns for free while teaching son

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Mowing lawns for free: Tatura's Danielle Hill is teaching her son Angus how to mow while helping people out.

1 of 2

All smiles: Hamish Lewis and big brother Angus Hill from Tatura.

2 of 2

A local mum from Tatura is teaching her son to mow lawns while providing a free service for the community.

Danielle Hill said she was teaching her six-year-old son Angus how to mow the lawn when she had an idea.

“I though with coronavirus, there needs to be community support, so I thought maybe I could help other families by mowing lawns for free,” she said.

“It also gives Angus a chance to run off all his energy now school’s closed.

“People can give me the address and I’ll get it done without any contact or cost."

Angus said he could teach old folks a thing or two about mowing.

“I’m a big boy and I look like I’m a grown up,” he said.

“Every time when my mum mows the lawn at home, I'm learning.”

Ms Hill said she nicknamed Angus ‘Two Cents’ because in every conversation, he had to have his say.

But now, with 14-month-old baby brother Hamish on the scene, Angus has been upgraded to ‘Five Cents’, while Hamish is called ‘Two Cents'.

To get in contact with Ms Hill, send her a message on Facebook, or talk to Amber Wymer at Tatura Butchers.

Latest articles

News

Colbinabbin memories

Colbinabbin is on Cornella Creek, between Rushworth and Elmore in northern Victoria. The railway was constructed in 1914 and the station became a major wheat handling terminal. Sawmills produced timber that was delivered to Melbourne by rail, but...

Country News
News

Mediterranean diet linked to healthy ageing

Researchers have found a Mediterranean diet could help older people stave off frailty and keep mentally sharp. A diet rich in fruit and vegetables, olive oil and fish was found to boost bacteria in the gut linked to healthy ageing, and reduce...

Country News
News

Some relief for Victoria’s timber industry

Peak associations representing Victoria’s native timber industries have welcomed the extension of Regional Forest Agreements until 2030, but remain uncertain of their future. The Victorian Association of Forest Industries, the Australian...

Jamieson Salter

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Seventh COVID-19 case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the region’s total to seven.

Madi Chwasta