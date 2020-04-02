News

Sweet connection for Shepparton grandparents

By John Lewis

The result: Yummy cupcakes made in Shepparton and Beaconsfield Upper via the magic of the internet.

Ruby and grandma Karen watch each other prepare the ingredients for yummy cupcakes via Zoom.

Ruby, 3, and grandparents Karen and Geoff Parker in Shepparton connect through an online baking session

Ruby, 3, in Beaconsfield Upper learns how to bake cupcakes from her grandma, Karen Parker in Shepparton.

Shepparton grandmother Karen Parker held a baking session with her three-year-old granddaughter Ruby via Zoom this week.

Baking lessons with granny took on a new angle this week as people continue to find virtual ways around social distancing rules imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shepparton grandmother Karen Parker and her three-year-old granddaughter Ruby made cupcakes together even though they live three hours apart.

While Mrs Parker measured the flour, cracked the eggs and whipped up the icing in her Shepparton kitchen, Ruby Riseley followed her every move, watched by her mother Alexandrena, in their Beaconsfield Upper home.

The result was a light, fluffy and deliciously sweet solution to the burden of isolation between generations.

“We had a lot of fun - Ruby had no problems following me at all. She's an experienced little baker,” Mrs Parker said.

She said she got the idea from a Facebook friend who held regular video meals with her partner while he was travelling.

Mrs Parker said mixing ingredients with Ruby took about 45 minutes and then they signed off while the cakes baked in the oven before coming back together for the tasting.

“It was great because it was interactive - we were participating in something. Holding an internet conversation with a three-year-old can be difficult because they want to go and do things,” she said.

A Shepparton secondary school teacher and a former nurse, Mrs Parker said not being able to cuddle Ruby was "quite terrible" but self-isolation was an important rule for everyone in these difficult times.

“It's vital we keep this up to flatten the curve, and help relieve the pressure on our hospital service,” she said.

Mrs Parker plans another Zoom baking lesson with Ruby, next time including her great grandmother June leading the session.

“She was a fabulous baker. Her scones and cakes won prizes at the Melbourne show. So we can follow her and pass on the tradition. We can all pass it on together,” she said.

