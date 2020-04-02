News

GV Health COVID-19 testing facilities moved

By Madi Chwasta

Screening station and acute respiratory clinic moved: Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp addressing the press last week.

Goulburn Valley Health has moved its screening station and acute respiratory clinic to larger locations, in a bid to deal with an anticipated increase in COVID-19 testing.

Chief executive Matt Sharp said the screening station has been moved to a portable building in front of the Emergency Department.

The acute respiratory clinic has been relocated to a larger building next to the Specialist Consulting Suite.

“Anyone needing further assessment in the acute respiratory clinic will be directed by staff at the screening station,” he said.

“In addition, a clearly visible line has been painted on the footpath for people to follow in order to reach the acute respiratory clinic.”

Mr Sharp confirmed staff were testing every fifth patient who presented at their screening station, in line with a request from the Department of Health and Human Services.

He said these changes were based on “extensive modelling” used to understand the likely demand for services in the coming days and weeks.

The hospital will also be installing additional intensive care beds this month, and confirmed the hospital had ordered more ventilators.

He also said a specific isolation ward for patients with COVID-19 was in operation, and the hospital was undertaking “significant planning” to ensure there were adequate numbers of staff across the organisation.

Temperature screening at the hospital's entry points has also been continuing.

The Victorian Government announced on Wednesday it would inject an extra $1.3 billion into hospitals to deal with the pandemic, which would pay for 4000 additional intensive care unit beds and associated staff.

The Victorian health system currently has 450 intensive care unit beds.

The money will also boost personal protective equipment supplies, providing 551 million gloves, 100 million masks, and 14.5 million gowns to hospitals across the state.

Mr Sharp welcomed the announcement, and said he would find out in coming days how the hospital would benefit.

Eight people in Greater Shepparton have been confirmed to have the virus, and two people diagnosed have been in isolation at Goulburn Valley Hospital.

No details have been released about where in the region they reside, or their movements.

