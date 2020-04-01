News

Local liquor suppliers struggle as wholesale market plummets

By Charmayne Allison

Wild Life Brewing Co is among small local alcohol suppliers struggling after hospitality shutdowns.

Despite alcohol chains enforcing panic-buying limits this week, small local liquor suppliers have reported a slump in sales as hospitality shutdowns effect the wholesale market.

Liquorland, Dan Murphy's, BWS, Aldi and Bottle-O are among alcohol giants implementing limits to avoid a repeat of panic-buying experienced in supermarkets.

The measures come after locals flooded stores following the closure of pubs and clubs on March 22.

At some bigger outlets, wine will now be restricted to 12 bottles per customer and beer, cider and pre-mixed spirits to two cases.

Cask wine and bottled spirits will be limited to two items each.
While alcohol is flying out big-name stores, it is a starkly different story for the industry's small local businesses.
Wild Life Brewing Co owner James Thomson said demand had plummeted in recent days.
"We saw a huge increase in business in the first week leading up to the lockdown — in fact, we were breaking records,” he said.
"Then it was like a switch was flicked off and the wholesale market dropped down from 15 buyers to just two or three.
"We shut the shop for a week last week. This week we’re opening back up on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm for takeaway only."
While Mr Thomson is making efforts to promote his business, he didn't want to "ram it down anyone's throats".
"Last week we put out a call to action on Facebook and Instagram asking people to buy 25 cases; we’ve just cut the fat out of everything,” he said.
"If we can get more business, that’d be great.
"We ask people to steer away from Dan Murphy’s and First Choice and support a local small business like us instead.
"We’re not sure what sort of storm we’re walking into, but we’re all going to get a black eye from this virus — I guess we just want to reduce the swelling.
"We’ve been meeting our minimum targets, but I really ask people to support us."
Phillips Cellars and Regional Wine Centre owner Paul Phillips said his store had experienced a similar surge in demand before business suddenly hit the brakes.

“Everyone went mad after the stage two restrictions were announced. I had people buying extra cartons of beer and bottles of wine,” he said.

“I kept telling them there was no reason to worry and that I was going to stay open no matter what, as I can still deliver.

“But now, it's gone back to normal — if anything, it's slow.”

Mr Phillips urged people to support local wineries such as Tallis Wine, Longleat Wines and Monichino Wines when stocking up.

“Don't buy a bottle of Pepperjack — buy local,” he said.

“Many wineries are struggling because the summer bushfire crisis wiped out their vintage with smoke taint.

“Locally, wineries are struggling because their cellar doors have closed, they've suddenly lost their sales to restaurants and are purely relying on sales to liquor stores.”

