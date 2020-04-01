Local liquor suppliers struggle as wholesale market plummets

Cask wine and bottled spirits will be limited to two items each.

While alcohol is flying out big-name stores, it is a starkly different story for the industry's small local businesses.

Wild Life Brewing Co owner James Thomson said demand had plummeted in recent days.

"We saw a huge increase in business in the first week leading up to the lockdown — in fact, we were breaking records,” he said.

"Then it was like a switch was flicked off and the wholesale market dropped down from 15 buyers to just two or three.

"We shut the shop for a week last week. This week we’re opening back up on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm for takeaway only."

While Mr Thomson is making efforts to promote his business, he didn't want to "ram it down anyone's throats".

"Last week we put out a call to action on Facebook and Instagram asking people to buy 25 cases; we’ve just cut the fat out of everything,” he said.

"If we can get more business, that’d be great.

"We ask people to steer away from Dan Murphy’s and First Choice and support a local small business like us instead.

"We’re not sure what sort of storm we’re walking into, but we’re all going to get a black eye from this virus — I guess we just want to reduce the swelling.

"We’ve been meeting our minimum targets, but I really ask people to support us."