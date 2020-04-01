Local liquor suppliers struggle as wholesale market plummets

News
Local liquor suppliers struggle as wholesale market plummetsBy Charmayne Allison
Despite alcohol chains enforcing panic-buying limits this week, small local liquor suppliers have reported a slump in sales as hospitality shutdowns effect the wholesale market.
Liquorland, Dan Murphy's, BWS, Aldi and Bottle-O are among alcohol giants implementing limits to avoid a repeat of panic-buying experienced in supermarkets.
The measures come after locals flooded stores following the closure of pubs and clubs on March 22.
At some bigger outlets, wine will now be restricted to 12 bottles per customer and beer, cider and pre-mixed spirits to two cases.
“Everyone went mad after the stage two restrictions were announced. I had people buying extra cartons of beer and bottles of wine,” he said.
“I kept telling them there was no reason to worry and that I was going to stay open no matter what, as I can still deliver.
“But now, it's gone back to normal — if anything, it's slow.”
Mr Phillips urged people to support local wineries such as Tallis Wine, Longleat Wines and Monichino Wines when stocking up.
“Don't buy a bottle of Pepperjack — buy local,” he said.
“Many wineries are struggling because the summer bushfire crisis wiped out their vintage with smoke taint.
“Locally, wineries are struggling because their cellar doors have closed, they've suddenly lost their sales to restaurants and are purely relying on sales to liquor stores.”