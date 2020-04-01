Shepparton man survives truck rollover

Police say a Shepparton man was fortunate to suffer only minor injuries after the truck he was driving rolled on the Midland Hwy yesterday morning.

Shepparton Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Mick Jarrett said the man, 23, was driving a B-double truck, with a trailer carrying 36 tonnes of paper, along the Midland Hwy at around 9 am.

Act Sgt Jarrett said police believed the man was travelling west near the Nalinga bend when the truck rolled.

“We are still investigating whether something has caused it or whether speed was involved,” he said.

Act Sgt Jarrett said initial calls received by police stated that the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was trapped inside the cabin.

He said the man was out of the vehicle by the time police arrived on the scene, saying he believed he was assisted by other people travelling in the area.

“I don't believe emergency services had got there by the time we got the call to say he was out and uninjured,” Act Sgt Jarrett said.

It is understood the man suffered a few minor scratches and abrasions, and was assessed at the scene by ambulance personnel.

Act Sgt Jarrett said heavy lifting machinery attended the scene shortly after the incident to assist in the recovery of the truck, which police confirmed ended up entirely off the road.

Traffic around the scene was impacted for many hours, with VicRoads assisting with speed restrictions while the truck was removed.

“It was a very lucky escape,” Act Sgt Jarrett said.