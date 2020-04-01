Another confirmed COVID-19 case brings Greater Shepparton total to eight

Another case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton has been confirmed by the state's health department.

The case brings the total in the region to eight.

Two patients at GV Health are currently being treated for COVID-19.

No details have been released about where in the region the people reside, or their movements.

Seven cases have been confirmed in the Moira Shire and another in Campaspe Shire.

Benalla Rural Council and Strathbogie Shire both have two cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is now 968 – an increase of 51 from Tuesday.

Of the total 968 cases, there have been 771 in Melbourne and 183 in regional Victoria. A number of cases remain under investigation.

Four people have died in Victoria, with more in hospital or self-isolating at home.

Currently 32 people are in hospital – including six patients in intensive care – and 343 people have recovered.

The total number of cases includes 526 men and 438 women and cases range in age from babies to their early nineties.

There are 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

More than 47,000 tests have been conducted to date.

Under restrictions agreed by National Cabinet, gatherings of more than two people are now banned, except for members of your immediate household and for work or education purposes.

There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

Police have strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1,652 for individuals and up to $9,913 for businesses.