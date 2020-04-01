Shepparton supermarkets asking customers to pack own bags due to COVID-19

Local supermarkets are continuing to change the way they operate due to COVID-19, with Shepparton's Fairleys Supa IGA, Coles and Woolworths now asking customers to pack their own bags.

The stores implemented the changes at the start of the week, with customers who bring their own reusable bags from home now asked to pack them themselves.

Fairleys Supa IGA confirmed cashiers were still available to pack bags if customers purchased new ones at the registers.

Assistant manager Steven Breen said the community response had been mostly positive, with the majority of customers understanding the reasons behind the change.

“Overall the response has been good, you get one or two customers that want to use their own bags but 95 per cent are all okay with it,” he said.

The change is one of many the store has implemented over recent weeks to help combat the growing coronavirus pandemic, with Mr Breen confirming the store was working to protect its staff and customers.

He said the supermarket's cashiers were now seated one per register rather then their usual arrangement of sitting back to back.

The store has also implemented an online ordering system as a way to help those community members trying to limit their time out in public or having to self-isolate at home.

“The customer goes online on our website, they can click on the link and fill out our online grocery order form,” Mr Breen said.

“They fill in whatever they require and then we pack it all up and deliver it to their homes.”

There have been similar changes at other supermarkets, with Woolworths confirming on Monday its teams on checkouts would rotate every two hours to ensure face-to-face interactions were limited.

The supermarket chain is also offering a ‘Woolworths Basics Box’ for customers unable to leave their homes.

Available for $80 the box contains meals, snacks and a few essential items, with contactless delivery provided by Australia Post.

“Our social distancing measures have been well received by our customers and team members to date and we're grateful for the community support of this important public health effort,” Woolworths Supermarkets managing director Claire Peters said.

“Introducing additional measures such as packing your own bag and rotating our teams at checkouts every two hours will further support the health and wellbeing of everyone.”