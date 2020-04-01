Teddy bears in Shepparton’s windows are bringing joy to kids

Shepparton's little ones are off on bear hunts all across town, as residents start propping soft toys in windows, trees and on fences to entertain children walking by.

It follows a growing trend across the globe, where neighbourhoods have been helping keep children occupied amid heightening social distancing restrictions.

The movement drew its inspiration from the hugely popular children's book We're Going on a Bear Hunt.

Jacinta Allen made a Facebook group called ‘Shepparton & Surrounds Teddy Bear Hunt’ last week after discovering the idea on the news, and the page has since gained more than 900 members spanning the entire region.

“I thought a lot of parents around the Goulburn Valley would really enjoy it, especially their kids,” she said.

“Being isolated is hard for all of us, and kids will struggle because they're used to parents taking them to the park or the pool.

“It's a good chance for a family to get out, get active and get some fresh air.”

Ms Allen has encouraged anyone in the community, whether they have children or not, to join in the fun and put a bear in their window.

“I'm happy a lot of people have gotten involved.

“I have a four-year-old daughter and she's not quite understanding what's going on, but the bears are bringing happiness into her life.

“We're encouraging everyone to put a bear up to bring joy to the kids.”

Visit the Facebook group ‘Shepparton & Surrounds Teddy Bear Hunt’ to find bears near you.