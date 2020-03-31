Two patients at GV Health with COVID-19

Another person at Goulburn Valley Health is being treated for COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients at the hospital with the virus to two.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the patients have been in isolation at the hospital.

"These people are being treated and cared for in isolation with the required precautions being adhered to," he said.

It comes as Greater Shepparton has reported another case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the region's total to seven.

Mr Sharp said these patients have been in quarantine at home, and contact tracing is being undertaken by the Department of Health and Human Services.

It comes after three cases were confirmed yesterday, the highest jump in the region since the crisis began.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed another case in Moira Shire, also raising their total number of cases to seven, and one case in Campaspe Shire.

No information has been provided about where in the council areas the patients reside or their recent movements.

The number of cases in the state climbed again today to 917, with 173 in regional Victoria.

Four people have died in Victoria, and 29 are currently in hospital, including four patients in intensive care.

The ages of confirmed cases range from pre-school age to late eighties.

There are 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

More than 45,000 tests have been conducted to date.