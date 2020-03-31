News

Harley Fitzpatrick wanted on warrant

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Harley Fitzpatrick.

The 20-year-old is wanted on warrant for burglary.

Mr Fitzpatrick is known to frequent the Cobram and Shepparton areas.

Police have released an image of him in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

Anyone who sights Mr Fitzparick or knows of his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively a confidential report cane be made via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

