Is your child a fussy eater? GV Health dietitian shares top tips

Whether it's broccoli, asparagus or Brussels sprouts, we’ve all had our moments of fussy eating growing up.

But what about when it's your children doing the fussy eating?

It's easy to feel powerless and frustrated as you are locked in a fierce battle of wills day after day, your youngster stubbornly refusing to eat certain foods.

But there are a couple of consolations.

Firstly, it turns out you're not alone. While ‘fussy eater’ is a difficult term to define, it's estimated up to 50 per cent of toddlers fall under this category.

Secondly, there are plenty of tips and tricks you can use to address your children's fussy eating early — before you're condemned to a life of nothing but chicken nuggets, chips and ice-cream.

“It's common for children to become fussy as they transition from being babies to toddlers due to different developmental stages and gaining new independence at this age,” GV Health dietitian Hannah Vass said.

“It's also normal for kids’ food preferences to change or for them to eat less or more food from day to day.

“We have a built-in preference for sweet foods, so limiting exposure to very sweet foods in young toddlers can help prevent them developing stronger tastes for these foods.”

Early childhood food preferences can have an impact on lifelong dietary habits and health outcomes.

In fact, fussy eating can lead to the elimination of entire food groups, meaning your child could be missing key nutrients which are crucial for growth and development.

Thankfully, there are some simple steps you can put in place to ensure your child is a happy, healthy eater.

Aim for positive mealtimes

Ms Vass said building regular routines for eating was particularly important — that's three child-size meals, plus set snack times in between.

“Eating food is about more than nutrition,” she said.

“Try to make meal times a positive, social, family experience when possible.

“Allow children to assist with meal planning, preparation and serving in an age appropriate way. If they are invested in the meal they are more likely to try it.”

Remember kids are learning to eat

Touching, playing with and licking a new food are all important steps in learning to like a new food — before they even take a bite.

Research has shown it can take 10 to 15 attempts of trying a new food before kids will ‘like’ it.

It’s not about forcing your child to try the food — but don’t give up on offering small amounts of it after the first rejection.

“Lead by example. Kids are more likely to eat something if they see you eating it,” Ms Vass said.

“Speak positively about trying new foods. For example, ‘You’re learning to like it'.

“It’s the parents’ job to decide when and what food is provided and the child’s job to decide how much they eat.”

Have fun with healthy choices

This includes keeping water as the main drink and offering a variety of foods from the five core food groups.

“If your child dislikes yoghurt, they may like cheese and then they are still consuming a dairy product,” Ms Vass said.

“Trial different ways of cooking and serving vegetables: roasted, stir-fried, mashed, grated into omelettes or fritters, raw with dips or cut into interesting shapes.

“Try serving meals ‘family style’, where food is placed in the middle of the table or bench and kids are able to choose which foods they want on their plate.

“This is a great way to introduce a small amount of a new food or ingredient.”

Common misunderstandings when it comes to addressing fussy eating

Make sure you give your children an option between two or three healthy foods when offering a snack.

“For instance, ‘Would you like grapes or cucumber for your snack?’ rather than, ‘What do you want for your snack?’," Ms Vass said.

“That way they have some independence and aren’t overwhelmed by too many choices.”

Bribing kids to finish their meals is also a big no-no.

“This can make them lose their sense of being hungry or full, make meal times a negative experience and create long-term dislikes of particular foods,” Ms Vass said.

“It can also make them more interested in the ‘treat’ foods than the healthy meal.”

Ms Vass said it was also important to avoid filling children up on fluids before meals.

“This can mean children’s stomachs are full and they aren’t hungry to try new foods.

“Also, limit cow’s milk consumption to less than 500 ml per day after 12 months of age, otherwise they will fill up on milk and can miss out on important nutrients.”

If you’re concerned your child’s eating patterns are becoming restricted or that their growth is being affected, talk to your GP or maternal child health nurse about getting a referral to an accredited practising dietitian.

For more tips and tricks, visit: raisingchildren.net.au