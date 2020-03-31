Shepparton businesses pitch in to help couple tie the knot just in time

If it wasn't for emergency help from local businesses, Shepparton's Michelle Hill and her now-husband Shivam Walia might not be married.

The couple had been planning the wedding for a month, with the big day — April 18 — fast approaching.

But new coronavirus restrictions left them with no choice but to marry at the last minute on Tuesday, March 24, or postpone indefinitely.

In the end, with a little help from Greater Shepparton businesses, it all came together.

In the nick of time.

Because just a few hours after the ceremony, the Federal Government announced further restrictions — only two witnesses and a celebrant would be allowed at weddings.

“We had no idea these restrictions would be enforced the next day, we were pretty lucky,” Michelle said.

“If it wasn't for the help I received, I wouldn't have been able to be married with my three kids — Aaryan, eight months, Levi, 5, and Charlotte, 7 — by my side.

“I want to thank everyone who chipped in to make our day so special.”

The ceremony was initially set to be held at The Connection with an intimate group of 60 friends.

But increased social distancing measures saw the couple opt instead for a small ceremony at Jackson Park in Kialla.

Suddenly Shivam and Michelle had only 24 hours to organise their wedding.

“I contacted Nicole Peters Photography and local celebrant Jennifer Broadbent, and they were all good to go on such short notice,” Michelle said.

“My dress wasn't even ready — the zipper had to be removed and a lace back added.

“I called Brides and Maids and they raced to get it ready in just two hours. They were closed that day, but took up their own time to do that for me.

“I also messaged LKS Hair Design and Beauty the day before the wedding and they booked me in for the next day.”

Shepparton's Cake Matters also pitched in to make Michelle's wedding day a little sweeter — piping Shivam and Michelle's names on their wedding cake for free.

“It was just amazing,” Michelle said.

“I felt like it all just came together.

“It was an amazing, intimate day with close family and friends, and the perfect start to our life together as a married couple.”