Shepparton U3A hits the virtual note

By John Lewis

Ukelele instructor John Canty (right) presented Shepparton U3A course co-ordinator Greg Barnes (left) with a small ukelele at the Uke3A monthly meeting last year. GVU3A is now planning ukelele online lessons and jam sessions.

Online French lessons, philosophy classes and ukelele jam sessions are just some of the ways Shepparton's older people are staying connected during the COVID-19 isolation period.

Goulburn Valley University of the Third Age course co-cordinator Greg Barnes said when social distancing rules came into force, class numbers began to dwindle.

“But keeping your mind active is pretty important, so I've sent out an email to members this week about French, Italian and science classes moving online,” Mr Barnes said.

He said said the group had about 350 members across the Goulburn Valley, comprising of mostly retired people aged over 55.

A retired agricultural research officer, Mr Barnes said he used computers for his work and was now encouraging other members to join in virtual classes using online platforms such as Zoom.

“It's so easy, you just look up the Zoom website and click on the link to set things up. They give you lessons to follow through — and eventually you find a familiar face which pops up on screen,” he said.

A popular online class is expected to be ukelele lessons from Shepparton's John Canty, a long-time guitar player who only took up the instrument eight months ago.

“The value of learning an instrument is wonderful, and the ukelele is a very pleasurable thing. It's a happy global little instrument,” he said.

He said he joined U3A to take part in stretch classes after bike riding.

“Greg said, who's interested in starting a ukelele group? I said give me four weeks and I'll put a lesson plan together,” he said.

Mr Canty said he already had 28 ukelele players in his Uke3A group who had performed at the U3A Christmas party and at Mercy Place aged care service in Shepparton.

“It started with four people, and it's been really popular. I'm always on the lookout for new songs to play,” he said.

Mr Canty said he was in the process of preparing classes on Zoom. He plans to start with six people as a trial and then increase numbers if it proves popular.

Find out more about GV U3A membership and actitivities at https://www.gvu3a.com.au/

