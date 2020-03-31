Police seize drugs, cash and fireworks from Cobram home

Police seized drugs, cash and fireworks during a search of a Cobram home last week.

Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit Detectives executed a drugs, poisons and controlled substances warrant at the home in Orchard Crt on March 25.

Police said a "reasonable quantity" of drugs, cash, fireworks and ammunition were seized from the property.

The 43-year-old occupant of the home was remanded to appear in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court at the end of April.

● Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit Detectives are investigating a theft from a business in High St, Cobram earlier this week.

Police said the business had a window smashed in the early hours of Monday morning. Offenders gained entry to the property before stealing items from inside.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Cobram Police Station on 5871 1977.

●Numurkah police found two large cannabis plants during a search of a home in the town on Monday.

Police said they were conducting a search of the property for an unrelated matter when they found the two large plants.

The 52-year-old occupant was charged with cultivating a narcotic plant and bailed to appear in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court in June.

● Numurkah police were called to an address in Tweddle St on Sunday following reports of a fight.

The call came through in the early hours of the morning with police confirming all parties involved where known to them.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Numurkah Police Station on 5862 3311.

● Between March 19 and 20 a number of car and truck batteries were stolen from a property in Stacey Rd, Tungamah.

Police said a "considerable" amount of items were taken from the rural property.

Police are investigating the incident.