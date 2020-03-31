News

Changes to Shepparton Regional Saleyards due to coronavirus

By Shepparton News

Operations at the Shepparton Regional Saleyards have been modified due to COVID-19.

1 of 1

Operations at Shepparton Regional Saleyards have been modified in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greater Shepparton City Council announced the changes yesterday, which will see the number of people attending livestock sales restricted to essential personnel only.

Council's infrastructure director Phil Hoare said the changes were necessary to ensure the health and wellbeing of staff and community members who attend the saleyards.

“As of Tuesday, March 31 only live weight sales will be conducted,” he said.

“The sale will be open to abattoir and commissioned buyers only, and they must register 24 hours prior to a sale with the saleyard manager.”

Mr Hoare said all animals for sale must also be booked through an agent of the Goulburn Valley Stock Agents Association.

Truck drivers will be restricted to the loading and unloading areas only, while per-head auctions and bobby calf sales will be cancelled until further notice.

Mr Hoare acknowledged this would impact the daily operations at the saleyards.

“We understand this may result in some inconvenience, however, at this stage the welfare of the community is the priority and our focus is on keeping this vital facility operational,” he said.

“As soon as we can open the saleyards again to full operations we look forward to seeing all vendors, agents and buyers back.”

For more information on council services, call the Customer Service Centre on 5832 9700.

Latest articles

News

Two patients at GV Health with COVID-19

Another person at Goulburn Valley Hospital is being treated for COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients with the virus to two. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the patients have been in isolation at the hospital. “These...

Madi Chwasta
News

Changes to Shepparton Regional Saleyards due to coronavirus

Operations at Shepparton Regional Saleyards have been modified in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Greater Shepparton City Council announced the changes yesterday, which will see the number of people attending livestock sales restricted to...

Shepparton News
News

Time to accept the changes

You either shout Geronimo and go for it, or you decide beforehand to climb it with dignity like Julie Andrews in the Sound of Music

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Third confirmed COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its third confirmed case of COVID-19. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the person recently returned from overseas and presented to GV Health’s Emergency Department and was then assessed in the Acute Respiratory Clinic on Monday.

Madi Chwasta