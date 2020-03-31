Changes to Shepparton Regional Saleyards due to coronavirus

Operations at Shepparton Regional Saleyards have been modified in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greater Shepparton City Council announced the changes yesterday, which will see the number of people attending livestock sales restricted to essential personnel only.

Council's infrastructure director Phil Hoare said the changes were necessary to ensure the health and wellbeing of staff and community members who attend the saleyards.

“As of Tuesday, March 31 only live weight sales will be conducted,” he said.

“The sale will be open to abattoir and commissioned buyers only, and they must register 24 hours prior to a sale with the saleyard manager.”

Mr Hoare said all animals for sale must also be booked through an agent of the Goulburn Valley Stock Agents Association.

Truck drivers will be restricted to the loading and unloading areas only, while per-head auctions and bobby calf sales will be cancelled until further notice.

Mr Hoare acknowledged this would impact the daily operations at the saleyards.

“We understand this may result in some inconvenience, however, at this stage the welfare of the community is the priority and our focus is on keeping this vital facility operational,” he said.

“As soon as we can open the saleyards again to full operations we look forward to seeing all vendors, agents and buyers back.”

For more information on council services, call the Customer Service Centre on 5832 9700.