Bookings required for immunisations at strictly four clinics

People in the Greater Shepparton area will now have to make an appointment for immunisations at one of four facilities across the region to minimise the risks associated with COVID-19.

The Greater Shepparton City Council announced on Tuesday people would not be immunised unless bookings had been made at Shepparton Senior Citizens Centre, Mooroopna Hub, Riverside Plaza or Tatura Senior Citizens Centre.

Immunisations will not be held at Dookie, Katandra West, Leslie Gribble Children’s Centre, Lulla’s Children’s Centre, Merrigum, Murchison, Patricia Smith Children’s Centre and Tallygaroopna.

Council said people who usually attended these facilities would now need to make an appointment at one of the other four.

Environmental team leader Lisa Eade said council was taking every precaution to comply with restrictions on gatherings to ensure community safety.

“If a baby or child is being immunised, this includes the nurses, one adult, and of course the child,” she said.

“Please do not bring other family or carers to the session.

“We also can not see anyone who does not have an appointment. If you arrive without a booking, you will not be seen. Your understanding would be very much appreciated.

“We place the highest importance on the health of our community and our staff and we need to follow the instructions provided by federal and state governments.

“It is critical that we follow the restrictions on gatherings and look after the vulnerable and compromised in our community.”

Council advises people not to attend sessions if they are unwell with symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, have travelled overseas in the past 14 days or have been in close contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

Flu vaccinations are not currently available, but council will provide further information when the vaccine is available.

For more information on immunisation services visit greatershepparton.com.au or phone council’s customer service team on 5832 9700.