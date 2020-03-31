New COVID-19 funeral numbers rules ‘distressing’ for Shepparton families

New COVID-19 rules limiting the number of mourners at funerals is forcing funeral directors to think creatively to accommodate large numbers of people.

Mooroopna-based Merritt Funeral Services owner Garry Merritt said for the funeral of 23-year-old Jonathan Odgers on Saturday, 10 mourners were allowed in to the funeral parlour every 15 minutes from 9 am to 2 pm, giving about 250 people the chance to say goodbye.

Mr Odgers, the son of Dairy Australia chairman Jeff Odgers, was a popular farmer and footballer who died when a silo collapsed at his family's Mooroopna dairy property.

Mr Merritt said a service attended by five family members and five of Mr Odgers’ mates was streamed live online from 2 pm.

“At one point we had about 1600 people watching,” Mr Merritt said.

“We have to think differently in times like this. It's not easy, but we really have no choice. There are large fines and we have to abide by the rules.”

Mr Merritt said he believed the government had made the right decision to enforce social distancing and restrict numbers at funerals.

“Two weeks ago we had the rule of 100 indoors and 500 outdoors. But it wasn't good. It's a natural thing to hug and get close at funerals - it's very hard for people, but the rules are a good thing,” Mr Merritt said.

He said the webcam service he used to film funerals had experienced an upsurge in business since the new rules came into force.

“In these times, it's going to be a very useful thing,” he said.

Shepparton's Kittle Bros funerals owner Ricky Hall said the 10-people limit placed extra strain on families.

“The restrictions make it very difficult, in what is already a difficult time for families,” Mr Hall said.

“Many families have more than 10 people. It's very distressing.

“We can talk about a memorial service in six months’ time, but it's not the same. People have done their grieving and they've moved on. This would just bring it all back again.”