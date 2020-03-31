News

Sharing grief online is healthy: counsellor

By John Lewis

Shepparton mental health counsellor Michelle Trudgen.

1 of 1

Keeping connected and sharing grief through virtual funerals is vital during these times of forced isolation, a Shepparton mental health counsellor has said.

Shepparton-based ACT Curious clinical director Michelle Trudgen encouraged people to be "psychologically flexible" and come together in the virtual space.

“With grief it's about keeping the person's memory alive and getting together to support each other. It's like a big state funeral where some people have a private ceremony and others take part outside the venue by watching a screen,” Ms Trudgen said.

“Get dressed up and participate online - treat it as an important shared experience.”

She warned against avoiding the grief process.

“It's like carrying a great big rock around. It'll just weigh you down,” she said.

“Setting up a virtual funeral is a great thing. You can see people's faces in your own home. Don't ignore things or wait six months for a memorial - that's too long.”

Ms Trudgen said her counselling service had seen a marked increase in calls from people experiencing anxiety during the coronavirus crisis.

“I'm getting people on the phone crying and worrying about what's happening. People are worried about not being able to see family members, or they are at home and living with difficult family relationships,” she said.

“The smaller picture is people dying, but the bigger picture is the huge amount of depression this is causing.”

Ms Trudgen said her service was offering free 15-minute "wellbeing" counselling sessions to anyone troubled by the current coronavirus pandemic.

Latest articles

Education

One-hundred GSSC students to receive free laptops and internet in Australian first

One hundred Greater Shepparton Secondary College students in Year 11 will receive a new laptop to keep and free internet at home until their high school graduation, in an Australian-first research partnership with Telstra and RMIT University. The...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Most important meal of the day earns high marks at GSSC

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has been serving free breakfasts each morning this year, ensuring disadvantaged students have full stomachs before a busy day of learning. The school’s wellbeing and inclusion director Nick Bamford said this was...

Madi Chwasta
Education

GSSC students pay it forward

Year 10 work experience is a time to test out a possible career path, get a taste for life in the workforce, or to just have a break from the usual school routine. But for four Greater Shepparton Secondary College students, it’s more than that - it’s about giving back.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health patient tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health has confirmed an inpatient at the hospital has contracted COVID-19.

Morgan Dyer
News

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its six confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has confirmed in a statement today.

Madi Chwasta
News

Third confirmed COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its third confirmed case of COVID-19. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the person recently returned from overseas and presented to GV Health’s Emergency Department and was then assessed in the Acute Respiratory Clinic on Monday.

Madi Chwasta