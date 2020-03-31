Sharing grief online is healthy: counsellor

Keeping connected and sharing grief through virtual funerals is vital during these times of forced isolation, a Shepparton mental health counsellor has said.

Shepparton-based ACT Curious clinical director Michelle Trudgen encouraged people to be "psychologically flexible" and come together in the virtual space.

“With grief it's about keeping the person's memory alive and getting together to support each other. It's like a big state funeral where some people have a private ceremony and others take part outside the venue by watching a screen,” Ms Trudgen said.

“Get dressed up and participate online - treat it as an important shared experience.”

She warned against avoiding the grief process.

“It's like carrying a great big rock around. It'll just weigh you down,” she said.

“Setting up a virtual funeral is a great thing. You can see people's faces in your own home. Don't ignore things or wait six months for a memorial - that's too long.”

Ms Trudgen said her counselling service had seen a marked increase in calls from people experiencing anxiety during the coronavirus crisis.

“I'm getting people on the phone crying and worrying about what's happening. People are worried about not being able to see family members, or they are at home and living with difficult family relationships,” she said.

“The smaller picture is people dying, but the bigger picture is the huge amount of depression this is causing.”

Ms Trudgen said her service was offering free 15-minute "wellbeing" counselling sessions to anyone troubled by the current coronavirus pandemic.