News

Backyard campfire threatens properties in Numurkah

By Liz Mellino

The fire caused a large amount of smoke in the area.

Crews brought the blaze under control within 25 minutes.

No-one was injured during the fire.

Locals are being reminded to ensure campfires are extinguished correctly after a backyard fire threatened properties in Numurkah on Sunday morning.

The fire, which started in the backyard of a McCarthy Ave property, fully engulfed a Colorbond shed in the rear yard along with a pile of firewood located nearby.

“The fire was impacting on nearby exposures, there were concerns about some fences and adjacent properties in the initial stages,” Country Fire Authority District 22 duty officer Pete Dedman said.

CFA personnel received the call about 10.20 am, with Mr Dedman confirming the owner of the home was alerted to the fire by a neighbour knocking on his door.

Seven units attended the blaze, with crews from Katunga, Numurkah, Shepparton, Strathmerton and Wunhgnu working to bring the fire under control within 25 minutes.

With initial reports stating explosions were heard from the property, Mr Dedman said he believed this to be from items stored inside the shed which contained fuel.

The fire caused a large amount of smoke to form in the area, with a heavy Hazmat unit from Shepparton called to assist with additional breathing apparatus equipment for CFA crews.

While the fire was deemed not suspicious, Mr Dedman said the incident was a "timely reminder" to ensure fires were extinguished properly with water and were cool to touch before being left.

“The brigade and those attending were confident that was the cause so we didn't send in formal investigators,” he said.

“Given the circumstances it was great work by the brigade to contain the fire.”

No-one was injured during the incident.

