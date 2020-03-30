News

Goulburn Valley locals say thanks

By Shepparton News

Chez Wilson spotted this ambulance in Mooroopna spreading an important safety message.

With the changing situation around COVID-19, we have launched a community hour on our Facebook page from 10 am to 11 am to allow locals to send in messages of thanks, to congratulate service workers in the community or just share how you're spending time during self-isolation.
Here’s what some of you had to share:

● Michael Meddings wanted to recognise all the doctors, nurses, pharmacy staff, pharmacists and all supermarket staff for their hard work.

● Ania Lock has been teaching her daughter about gardening: "We've started our own veggie garden growing our own fresh veggies. It's fun and she learns at same time.”

● Margaret Rose: "Sincere thanks to the very kind person who found my credit card and Woolworths card and handed them in this week . . . I am so grateful.”

● Jenny Lagozzino: "Thank you to my staff who are working to provide meals to people at this time. Putting themselves at risk but helping out where they can, you guys are fantastic and doing a brilliant job. We are home in isolation and can't help at all and you guys are doing everything, remaining positive and committed at these very difficult times for everyone in the community. I'm really proud of you all.”

● Jess Skinner wanted to give a huge shout out to Creative Casts: "They made 1000 moulds for an event that got cancelled but lovingly packaged them and they will be used for next year! They do holiday packs so if you need to entertain the kids this holidays get in touch with her as they are beautiful!”

● Melissa Dimit: "Shout out to the farmers and truck drivers who are working hard to get the produce on to shelves around the country.”

