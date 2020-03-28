News

Response hub launches for business and community

By James Bennett

Ready to fight COVID-19: Shepparton Chamber of Commerce president John Anderson, City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah and Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell are all part of the Greater Shepparton Response.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah says leaders and agencies are actively working to provide the support necessary.

Residents and businesses will now have a central support hub during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Greater Shepparton Response.

Launched on Friday as an online portal, it will comprise of two components: business and community.

It will help support the most vulnerable people during the pandemic as businesses start to close their doors, aiming to not let people "fall through the cracks".

The website will also provide information on what is available through government stimulus packages and banks.

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell said a "whole community approach" was needed to combat the impacts of the virus.

“This is about everyone collaborating, everyone coming together, everyone sharing ideas,” he said.

“We have most of the local community groups and organisations, and there's a whole suite of them."

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said leaders and agencies were actively working to provide the support necessary.

“This means the need for sharing of information and working together to find solutions.

“And we understand all groups have a role to play,” she said.

“Together we're working to overcome COVID-19 challenges including prioritising the needs of our more vulnerable community members, while continuing to support the viability of local businesses.

“The alliance is sharing information and resources by creating solutions to issues as they are arising.

“An example of how the alliance is operating is the Lighthouse Project undertaking community check-in phone calls, listening to the concerns of the community, collating and analysing information, providing solutions and connecting services for those in need.”

The following will be part of the Greater Shepparton Community Response:

● Goulburn Murray Community Leadership Programme;

● Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project;

● Committee for Greater Shepparton;

● Greater Shepparton City Council;

● Rumbalara Aboriginal Cooperative;

● Kaiela Institute;

● Shepparton Foodshare;

● Ethnic Council of Shepparton and District; and

● Greater Shepparton Foundation.

The community response team first met last week anddiscussed food security and a support network.

The following will be part of the Greater Shepparton Business Response:

● Committee for Greater Shepparton;

● Greater Shepparton City Council;

● Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

● Shepparton Show Me; and

● Tourism Greater Shepparton.

Businesses are already collaborating about how to deal with cross-deployment of staff, assistance supply chains and sharing information.

For more information visit www.greatersheppartonresponse.com.au

