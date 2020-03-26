News

Shepparton man wins $100 000 with an Instant Scratch-Its

By Charmayne Allison

A Shepparton man was blown away to win $100 000 from an Instant Scratch-Its.

It can happen in an instant. It could happen to you.

In fact, it happened to someone just down the street.

A Shepparton man has confessed to feeling "all upside down" after scoring a $100 000 top prize on a $5 Crosswords Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shepparton Plaza Lotto on High St.

Sharing his excitement with an official from the Lott today, the Goulburn River local revealed his ticket had been given to him as a gift.

“I only play Instant Scratch-Its every now and again, so this win is a bit hard to believe,” he said.

“My daughter picked it up for me when she got herself some and gave it to me when she came over for a visit.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw I had won. Wins like this don’t come around too often. I’m very happy.

“I told my daughter I had won, and she was extremely excited for me.”

When asked how he planned to enjoy his instant windfall, the generous father said he would be sharing the prize with his family.

“Well, of course I’ll be sharing some of the win with my daughter,” he declared.

“And I also have a son who will be getting some, too.

“I’ll definitely keep some for myself. Everything feels a bit upside down at the moment, so it has come at a good time.”

Shepparton Plaza Lotto owner Cath Connor said she was thrilled a local to the area had won such a great prize.

“What a great time to win $100 000,” she said.

“We are always so happy when one of our customers win, but it’s even better to know it has gone to a local.

“Our customers always ask us if anyone ever wins the big one and we always say yes, but now we’ll be able to say we were the ones that sold it.

“It’s proof it really does happen.

“Congratulations to our winner and his family. We hope they enjoy their prize.”

