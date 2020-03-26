News

GV Health to check temperature of all staff, patients and visitors

By Madi Chwasta

Compulsory temperature testing: there was a long line outside GV Health on Graham St this morning.

There was an long line of people snaking along Graham St this morning, as Goulburn Valley Health enforced mandatory temperature testing for all staff, patients and visitors from today.

Workers and patrons were also asked a series of screening questions, including whether they had been overseas recently, or had been in contact with a person who had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the steps had already proven successful — three people recorded a temperature higher than 37.5°C and will undergo further assessment.

He apologised for the length of time it took for people to enter the hospital, especially around the peak time of 8 am, and said changes were being made to prevent excessive delays in the future.

“I acknowledge there have been challenges this morning related to queues and the time it took for some people to pass through the screening stations, and apologise for any delays,” Mr Sharp said.

These visitor screening stations are located at the main entrance, on Graham St, and across all other GV Health sites.

The new measures are part of a host of changes effective today for GV Health staff, patients and visitors, including the banning of non-essential visits, the reduction of visiting hours to between 2 pm and 7 pm, and the cancellation of elective surgery.

