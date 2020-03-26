Third confirmed COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its third confirmed case of COVID-19.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the person recently returned from overseas and presented to GV Health's emergency department and was then assessed in the Acute Respiratory Clinic on Monday.

"It is understood this person has been self-isolating and is recovering and follow-up has occurred by the Department of Health and Human Services," he said.

Mr Sharp said there were no inpatients at GV Health who have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

He encouraged everyone to follow social distancing practices and maintain good personal hygiene, and said the hospital was experiencing an increased demand for its services.

"Anyone who is unwell is encouraged to self-isolate and seek advice," he said.

"GV Health has finite resources and is indeed experiencing higher demand for services and it is expected this trend will increase in coming days.

"Everyone is encouraged to follow advice to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and reduce demand on the health system."

For the most up-to-date information visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus or phone the Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080.

More to come.