Terminus becomes a take-away restaurant, bottle-o and cafe

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Shepparton's Terminus Hotel owners Brooke and Greg Brassil are re-opening their old bottle-o and introducing take-away and home delivery options.

Shepparton’s iconic Terminus Hotel is adapting it’s dine-in pub experience to a take-away, home delivery service complete with its very own bottle-o and café.

Owner Greg Brassil said he had been working “flat stick” revamping the place since the government announced restaurants would be limited to take away or home delivery.

“It’s going to be exactly what the Terminus was but take-away,” he said.

“It’ll be like Maccas for adults where people can get grog instead of soft drinks.”

And Mr Brassil said he was converting part of Shepparton’s unused history to make it happen.

“The building we’re opening is the oldest part of the pub, which is one of the original buildings from the 1800s,” he said.

“It was a cool room back in the day for meat - the only part of the pub that didn’t burn down.

“It’s the coolest little brick corner of the pub.”

Although Mr Brassil said Terminus could not compete with local alcohol giants, he said people would be able to buy alcohol by the unit as if they were dining in as usual.

“We’ll have deals such as buy five beers, get one free, and single bottles of wine will be available,” he said.

Mr Brassil said Terminus Hotel would most likely be open for breakfasts from 6 am to 10 am and dinners from 4 pm to 9 pm, serving customers picking up take-away in a strictly sectioned off area with tape on the ground allowing for one person every four-square metres.

He said people would also be able to drive through the new bottle-o through a roller door on North St.

For breakfast, Mr Brassil said diners could expect a range of burgers, pancakes, banana bread, toasties, coffee and other grab-and-go options.

“Our dinner options will include the usual Termi favourites including parmigiana, gnocchi, risotto, tacos, fish and chips and lasagna,” he said.

Mr Brassil said the Shepparton community would be able to buy frozen meals too without any limits.

“A lot of our Terminus community will come past, like young single fellas who don’t know how to cook,” he said.

With many local Shepparton restaurants and cafes feeling the pinch of coronavirus, Mr Brassil said he and his wife Brooke had to make the tough choice to reduce staff from 32 to just six, including themselves, two chefs, a floor house and bar manager.

“We had to put people off and it brought me to tears,” he said.

“I was in tears telling them, and they were in tears feeling sorry for us – they are so unselfish.

“I hope we can put on more staff.”

Mr Brassil said the new-look Terminus would be open to the public on Thursday, ready to serve up take-away and home delivery food, alcohol and coffee to the Shepparton community.

