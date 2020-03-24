Supermarkets move fast to keep up with hygiene demands

Supermarkets are taking steps to ensure social distancing and hygiene recommendations are enforced, as cautious locals continue to visit shops.

Many residents have been left concerned as supplies of hand wipes and sanitisers to clean trolleys and baskets continue to run out at grocery stores.

However, shops said they were taking every precaution to ensure a safe environment for customers.

Both Woolworths and Coles have encouraged shoppers to use the length of a trolley as a guide for distance between themselves and other shoppers.

Social distancing markers have also been set out at checkouts and shoppers are asked to sanitise their hands before entering stores and use tap-and-go for payment.

“We (are offering) sanitising stations outside our stores and trolley wipes for our customers’ convenience,” a Coles spokesperson said.

“Coles is spending an additional $1 million per week to extensively clean our stores and also increasing the number of security guards in our supermarkets to keep customers and team members safe during this time of unprecedented demand.”

Woolworths said cleaning had been "significantly increased" across all stores, with many doubling cleaning time from five hours to 10 each day.

“We’ve also upgraded to hospital-grade disinfectant and are focusing on regular cleaning of counters and other surfaces,” a spokesperson said.

“And as well as thorough hand washing, you’ll start to see many of our team — including checkout operators — wearing protective gloves.”

Plexiglass screens will also be progressively rolled out at every stores across the country to increase safety for customers.

IGA stores have set up rigorous cleaning schedules, with staff wearing gloves at registers.

“We're using disinfectants to regularly sanitise door handles, trolleys, baskets and surfaces,” IGA Xpress Shepparton owner Nicole Kennedy said.

“We have signage up asking customers to keep their distance and use credit card if possible. We've also given info sheets to staff which we update daily as more information comes in.”

At Fairleys SUPA IGA, store manager Steven Murray said staff had a daily checklist which included sanitising all trolleys, baskets and door handles four times a day.

“All staff at registers are wearing gloves. And we are in the process of marking the floors at registers to ensure customers keep the 1.5 m distance between them,” he said.

“And in the back of house, we're continuing to clean with bleach.

“We've also had to close our cafe because the seating is too close together, so it's just takeaway until we're given the all-clear.”