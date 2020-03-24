Hardware stores are open for business and taking precautions

Greater Shepparton's tradies and DIY fans can rest-assured hardware stores are taking precautions to limit the spread of coronavrius.

WB Hunter Home Timber & Hardware general manager Paul Serra said a range of measures had been introduced, including home delivery options, cancelling outside visitations, staff social distancing and disinfecting surfaces.

“My accountant is looking at implementing markers on the ground, so people know the social distancing,” he said.

“We also have good drive-through facilities."

Mr Serra said the company's sole focus was to ensure the local rural industry and food producers had access to their products.

“Our stores are very safe, they’re very big, and if people aren’t sure we can do deliveries,” he said.

Bunnings Warehouse managing director Mike Schneider said in a statement to The News the Shepparton store was keeping staff and customers safe.

He said a number of measures had been implemented including increased cleaning, social distancing procedures and provisions of protective equipment.

“This has included suspending the Bunnings sausage sizzle, cancelling family events and children’s activities in-store, closing children’s playgrounds, offering takeaway only at our cafes and switching off our water bubblers.

“We’re also reminding customers of our social distancing via PA and public radio announcements and encouraging them to use ‘tap and pay’ where possible.”

Mooroopna Hardware store manager Joey Campanelli said in a bid to encourage people to use their home delivery services, delivery fees had been reduced from $25 to $10 for Shepparton, and $15 to $5 for Mooroopna.

“We're applying the 1.5-metre rule as much as possible, we have hand sanitiser and wipes at each counter, and encourage people to use them after each transaction,” he said.