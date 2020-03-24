Libraries are closed, but books available online

Shepparton and Mooroopna libraries have been closed until further notice, and due dates for borrowed books will be automatically extended until May, as part of a region-wide shutdown of all Goulburn Valley libraries.

However, online services will still be accessible throughout this period.

Goulburn Valley Library services manager Jenny Wylie said all libraries, including the mobile library, had been closed since yesterday, as they were not able to guarantee adequate social distancing in line with the Federal Government's rules.

“We need to look after our staff and our patrons,” she said.

She also said they were extending due dates of currently borrowed books until Wednesday, May 13, although book chutes will remain open for returns.

“That will be extended if necessary, as it's an ever-changing landscape.”

In the meantime, Ms Wylie said there was a plethora of free online resources and activities for young and old library members on their website, which include:

● eBooks, eAudio Books and eMagazines.

● Kanopy and Kanopy kids: An on-demand video-streaming service.

● StoryBox Library: Australian books for children being read aloud by Australian storytellers.

●BusyCode: Teaches children aged six to 11 how to code.

● World Book Encyclopedia Online: Videos, images, maps, educational games and online books on a variety of topics.

● Road to IELTS: A practice resource for the International English Language Testing System.

Library members can also access the Gale Health and Wellness until mid-year, a portal that provides trusted and detailed health information for free.

Ms Wylie encouraged the community to explore the Goulburn Valley Library website to see what was available, and to sign up online and become a member to access these resources.

She also said they were looking into a service where books could be delivered, but were investigating whether it would be logistically possible.

“We're currently throwing around some ideas, and speaking to other libraries about this service.”

Goulburn Valley Library staff will continue to work behind the scenes, and will communicate any further changes or new initiatives via their social media channels and website.

To access online services, visit gvlibraries.com.au or contact library staff via email at [email protected] or on 1300 374 765.