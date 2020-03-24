News

Man charged following alleged hit-run in Shepparton

By Shepparton News

A man has been charged following an alleged hit-run in Shepparton earlier this month.

Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man following an alleged hit-run incident in Shepparton earlier this month.

It is alleged the man drove at two men leaving a licensed venue on Wyndham St, near the intersection of Fryers St, about 2.30am on March 15.

One man managed to jump out of the way but the other, a 21-year-old Kialla man, was struck.

He sustained serious injuries during the incident and was transported to hospital.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man on March 23 and have charged him with intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, conduct endangering life, fail to stop at scene of an accident, unlicensed driving and other related charges.

The Shepparton man was bailed to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on July 10.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

