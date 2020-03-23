Cafes and restaurants in Shepparton offering takeaway and home delivery

Following the Federal Government's announcement restaurants and cafes would be restricted to providing takeaway and home delivery options, The News made a list of Shepparton restaurants and cafes providing these services, which will be updated:

Fryers Street Food Store is offering takeaway options during normal business hours, and are re-figuring the front of the shop to be more convenient for pick up. They are offering hot meals, wine, beer, cider, cakes and coffee for take-away. Hot breakfasts, lunches and dinners are available. For more information or to make an order, call 5822 4660.

Terminus Hotel is introducing takeaway and delivery options for many meals and drinks including beers and wines. The Terminus is also preparing to open their old drive-through bottle-o. They hope to commence takeaway and delivery options on Wednesday. For more information or to make an order, call 5821 2147.

Teller Collective is starting a home delivery service on Tuesday where people can order online. There will be a set price for lunches and dinners, each with six items on the menu. For more information or to make an order, call 5822 4660.

Lemon Tree Cafe is offering takeaway and home delivery starting on Tuesday with the normal full menu available. People are asked to order by phone or on social media. There will be no delivery charge. For more information or to make an order, call 5822 2300.

Degani is offering takeaway options from Tuesday during normal hours until further notice. For more information or to make an order, call 5823 5630.

Nourish is offering takeaway options during normal hours until further notice. For more information or to make an order, call 5831 7259.

Fiore's Bakery Cafe is offering takeaway options for everything except cooked meals as their kitchen is closed. Available items include coffee, salads, pies, bread, focaccia, pasties, cakes, donuts and family meat pies. For more information or to make an order, call 5831 2548.

Stanley's Cafe is offering takeaway and home delivery options across their entire menu during normal hours. The cafe is also taking safety measures such as separating the baristas from the chefs. For more information or to make an order, call 5821 8612.

The Butter Factory Cafe is offering takeaway options on most menu items during normal business hours. For more information or to make an order, call 5858 4180.

Murchison Bakery & Tearoom is offering takeaway options for everything on the menu, but ask for people to order bread and pies a day in advance. For more information or to make an order, call 5826 2336.

More to come.