Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Dysons Shepparton driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with a food-grade sanitiser.

A driver for nearly a decade, as well as a bus cleaner on the side, Mr Johnston said he had been getting “phenomenal” feedback for the extra work.

“The public are positive and thanking the drivers, just for doing that little bit of cleaning for them,” he said.

Dysons Shepparton manager Roy Dyson said there were a few community members who relied on buses to go to the supermarket or medical appointments, and wanted to assure the timetable would remain the same at this stage.

“It’s full service as normal at this point,” he said.



Mr Dyson said the buses - which service the Shepparton town network from as far north as Connolly Park, down to Kialla - were being cleaned at the start and the end of the day, and at least twice daily once the buses were on the road.

Drivers and cleaning staff use a food-grade sanitiser, and wear prescribed protective gloves, a PP2 mask, and eye protection as per the chemical regulations, and focus on sanitising parts of the bus touched mainly by hands.

“It’s important we clean hand rails, grab handles, seat areas, window areas, and also the driver's compartment.”

When asked about the social distancing rules, Mr Dyson said they were much fewer people taking the bus, so passengers would be able to maintain a distance between one another.

“We haven’t had that issue,” he said.

He also said they had blocked off the front row of seats to create space between the driver and passengers.

The drivers and cleaners record each time a vehicle has been cleaned, and have been closely following the sanitisation advice provided by the Department of Transport.

13CABS is also following similar government guidelines, with a spokesperson saying they are continuing their essential service in transporting vulnerable members of the community.

“We have a greater consciousness in keeping the vehicles clean, and not exposing drivers and passengers to any danger,” the spokesperson said.

“We have provided hand sanitisers and disinfectant to drivers.

“Drivers are encouraged to clean taxis after each passenger, and we have offered free cleaning services after each shift.”