News

Little Lipari closes up shop until further notice

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Forced to shut: Little Lipari in Shepparton has made the difficult decision to close to protect staff.

1 of 1

Little Lipari in Shepparton has closed its doors until further notice to protect staff from the coronavirus.

The news comes as the Federal Government on Sunday announced restaurants and cafes would be restricted to providing takeaway and home-delivery options.

Little Lipari owner Claire Di Stefano said she made the tough call to avoid exposing staff to risk.

“The most important thing is your health,” she said.

“We have huge numbers, hundreds of people coming through, so it's not fair for our staff.”

Ms Di Stefano said she got the news about restaurant closures at 9 pm on Sunday evening.

“The government didn't give us enough time,” she said.

“It would have been nice to have until 2 pm, but shutting at 12 pm is stressful on our mental wellbeing.”

“We didn't get any notice and we had already pre-ordered food that will now go off,” she said.

“Now my baker, butcher and all of the people who supply us won't get offers from us for the next few months.”

Ms Di Stefano said 11 staff including herself had been laid off until further notice, but wished to reassure people Little Lipari would reopen.

“We love our shop, we know it will be open again and we can't wait to spring and summer,” she said.

“We'll be offering all our staff positions again.”

Ms Di Stefano urged the Shepparton community to support all Shepparton businesses offering take-away options.

“I’m so sorry we can't offer it,” she said.

“At least they can survive and pay their pills, I’m in awe of them doing that.”

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton’s first coronavirus case had travelled overseas

Greater Shepparton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. The News understands the person was tested at Goulburn Valley Health. Another person has tested positive for the virus in Gannawarr...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. Goulburn Valley Health have confirmed that a second person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from overseas.

Shepparton News
News

Victorian schools closed from Tuesday, non-essential activity to stop over the next 48 hours

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says schools across the state will close from Tuesday in an attempt to “combat” the spread of COVID-19 On Friday school children were due to start their end-of-term holidays, however Mr Andrews said it an a statement...

James Bennett