Shepparton woman foots the bill of a random shopper

A good deed has been done in Shepparton, and it started with a tin of pineapples.

Shepparton’s Madge Merrylees, 79, was doing some grocery shopping at IGA last Tuesday when a tin of pineapples dropped from her basket.

A lady named Glenda picked it up and handed it to her with a smile.

“I said to her ‘you’ll get pleasant surprise,’” Ms Merrylees said.

“It’s a bit of an old-fashioned thing to say when someone does a good deed.”

Ms Merrylees then went to the checkout and reached into her purse for a $100 note to pay for her groceries, but was stopped by the checkout lady.

“She said to me, ‘your bill has already been paid’,” Ms Merrylees said.

While Ms Merrylees had been reaching for the money, she did not notice Glenda, in line behind her, reach over to tap-and-pay for her bill — all $71.73 worth.

“I was flabbergasted,” Ms Merrylees said.

“I couldn’t get over how nice it was.”

Ms Merrylees then waited around the corner at the TattsLotto outlet for Glenda to come past so she could thank her.

“I met her outside and told her I wasn’t rich or poor, to which she replied, ‘it doesn’t matter, you’re just normal,’” Ms Merrylees said.

“She told me she liked to make people happy.

“I didn’t deserve it, I didn’t need it. It’s like something that happens in a movie.”

Although Ms Merrylees was the one who got the pleasant surprise, she said she hoped to see Glenda again so she could do a good deed for her in return.

“I didn’t think anything like this would happen,” she said.

“It reminds you of what kind people there are.”