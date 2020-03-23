Shepparton college’s quirky video has a serious message

A Shepparton school has come up with a lighthearted way to engage students with the serious messages of hygiene and distancing around coronavirus.

Notre Dame Secondary College students and teachers have produced a video titled Can't Touch This to the soundtrack of the 1990 MC Hammer song of the same name which delivers the familiar rules with a light touch.

The video is already being shown on national media channels including The ABC, The Age, and WIN TV.

College principal John Cortese said the two-minute video was filmed over three hours on Saturday afternoon by media teacher Andrew Nicholls after workshopping script ideas with deputy principal Jennifer Frisardi.

The video shows five student captains and junior leaders engaged in hand-washing, road crossing, queueing, classroom and play activities while captions deliver messages about correct behaviour.

Since being distributed among school families and wider networks, Mr Cortese said the video had attracted a hugely positive response.

“I received an email from a total stranger today who said she woke up in a real dark state, but the video had made her day,” he said.

“We never expected the video to draw this much attention. We just wanted the kids to get the message without a list or series of dot points,” Mr Cortese said.

He said although students would not attend school from today, he believed the video had made an impact.

“I totally believe they are getting the message. This is the new reality we are living in.”