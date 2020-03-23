News

Childcare centres to stay open, but subject to change

By Shepparton News

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media at the State Parliament of Victoria today, (AAP Image/James Ross)

1 of 1

Local childcare and kindergarten services will continue at this stage, but that is subject to change.

The Federal Government has said childcare centres will be encouraged to remain open and families given greater support under a plan to go to federal parliament today.

However, the Victorian Government is set to announce today whether state childcare centres will be closed.

Federal education Minister Dan Tehan says the current medical advice is for the childcare sector to remain open except where individual services are directed to close by health authorities.

Laws to be debated in Federal parliament today will:

  • Increase the number of days that a family can continue to claim the Child Care Subsidy in cases where a child is absent from child care for more than the currently allowable 42 days.
  • Give families access to additional absences without the need for evidence in relation to the virus.
  • Waive the current obligation of childcare services to require a family to pay gap fees if the service is forced to close.

Childcare services will continue to be paid the Child Care Subsidy, which can be up to 85 per cent of the daily cost of a child's care, if they are directed to temporarily close because of COVID-19.

"By paying the Child Care Subsidy to services that are forced to close temporarily, we are providing financial support to businesses to pay their staff and remain viable so they can reopen when it is safe to do so," Mr Tehan said.

The assistance won't apply to centres that close voluntarily.

About 1.3 million children are in child care, with 200,000 people employed across the sector.

Child care services seeking health and situation information about COVID-19 should contact the 24/7 National Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080.

Information is also available from dese.gov.au/news/coronavirus-covid-19

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

News

Greater Shepparton’s first coronavirus case had travelled overseas

Greater Shepparton has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. The News understands the person was tested at Goulburn Valley Health. Another person has tested positive for the virus in Gannawarr...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, the state government has said in a statement today. Goulburn Valley Health have confirmed that a second person who tested positive for COVID-19 recently returned from overseas.

Shepparton News
News

Victorian schools closed from Tuesday, non-essential activity to stop over the next 48 hours

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says schools across the state will close from Tuesday in an attempt to “combat” the spread of COVID-19 On Friday school children were due to start their end-of-term holidays, however Mr Andrews said it an a statement...

James Bennett