GV Kidney Support Group celebrates 20 years

“We have a kidney for you.”

Six words that still bring tears to Nora McCarthy's eyes.

Because that was the moment, 10 years ago, her life turned around; the moment she knew every day, hour and minute would no longer be a struggle.

“It was the best call in the world,” Mrs McCarthy said.

“If it wasn't for that phone call, I wouldn't have been given a new kidney after being on dialysis for five years.

“And I wouldn't have been able to look after my husband in his final 10 years as he battled prostate cancer.”

Sitting and chatting with six members of the Goulburn Valley Kidney Support Group - now in their 20th year - every story is different.

But all are united by that one vital organ.

For Carmel Gordon, it was this organ that saved her son Geoffrey's life 16 years ago.

“He was sitting around a lot - I said he was living like an old man,” she said.

“I didn't realise he was so tired because he was unwell.

“It later came out that his kidneys weren't functioning properly and he'd need a transplant.”

A suitable donor, Ms Gordon did not hesitate before putting her hand up to donate.

“Jeffrey's in perfect health now,” she said.

In Judy James’ case, she was the recipient, not the donor.

“I was 40 when I started to go downhill, but it took eight years for them to decide I needed to go on dialysis,” Ms James said.

“For two years, I had it four times a day, in the car and at people's places. I controlled it, I didn't let it control me, or I would've been at home all the time.”

In 2002, she also received the call - there was a kidney for her.

“It's been smooth sailing from there,” she said.

As for Gary Lawson, he was sitting at a table in Tatura Hotel when the main artery to his kidney burst and he was flown to Melbourne for an emergency surgery.

“I only have one kidney now, but that doesn't make any difference. I'm still here,” he said.

Members describe the GV Kidney Support Group as "more of a social group".

It is clear their shared experiences and long-term friendships have brought this rag-tag band of locals closer.

There's plenty of laughter and banter as each person shares their stories, as well as quiet, understanding nods.

“The support we get from each other is amazing. Because each person truly understands,” Mrs McCarthy said.

“A lot of people say they know what's going on, but they often don't.”

Everyone is welcome in the group, whether you've donated, received or lost a kidney, are on dialysis - or even if you just know someone with kidney issues.

“And there's no commitment. Even if you just want to come along once, you are welcome,” Ms Jones said.

The GV Kidney Support Group meets for lunch at the GV Hotel on the first Monday of every month at 12 pm.

● If you are interested in getting involved, phone Judy James on 0429 691 281 or Gary Lawson on 0438 283 423.